Dallas Cowboys Are Facing Criticism For New Marketing Deal

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys received instant backlash after announcing a partnership with a gun-themed coffee company.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys announced Black Rifle Coffee Co. as "America's Coffee." They celebrated the sponsorship by promoting giveaways for tickets and a year-long subscription to the company.

Black Rifle Coffee Co. advertises blends called "AK-47 Espresso," "Silencer Smooth" and "Murdered Out." They supported Donald Trump's Muslim ban, and several people wore their merchandise during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

This announcement came a day after yet another mass shooting in the United States. At least six people were killed during a Fourth of July parade at Highland Park, Illinois. Before Monday, gun violence resulted in more than 220 deaths over the weekend.

Another tragic case of senseless gun violence occurred in Texas. On May 24, 19 children were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Some Cowboys fans are disgusted over the collaboration.

"This is tone deaf and just plain shameful," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"This team just exists to embarrass me," another fan said.

"This is incredibly disappointing and causes me to stop and consider after 25+ years as a fan if I’m supporting the right team," a fan responded.

It's a troubling sign for the country if this is how "America's Team" operates.