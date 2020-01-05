ESPN Insider Has Telling Comment On Mike Zimmer, Dallas Cowboys

Mike Zimmer’s contract with the Minnesota Vikings is up at the end of the 2020-21 season. It isn’t super common that coaches wind up making it to a true lame duck year, though we are seeing it right now with Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike Zimmer, a longtime former Dallas Cowboys assistant, is one of the better coaches in the NFL. Today, his Minnesota Vikings look to upset the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs.

There have been some rumors that Zimmer could jump back to Dallas to take over the vacancy there. The team is interviewing other coaches as Garrett’s deal is set to expire.

Zimmer’s Vikings team, which features a highly-paid quarterback, elite skill position talent, and a very good defense, is actually very similar to the roster that Dallas has. He makes sense as a candidate, but the Cowboys may not get the chance to attempt to bring him in.

The Vikings have, in so many words, responded to the Zimmer-Cowboys rumors, saying that they plan to retain him through “next year and beyond.”

It doesn’t sound like Zimmer would be super interested in working for Jerry Jones’ franchise again either.

People understandably trying to connect dots to Vikings' coach Mike Zimmer as possible @dallascowboys HC but source says Zim likes it in Minny. He wouldn't embrace coaching as a lame duck in 2020 but even if something fell apart, source said 13 years as asst in Dallas was enough. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 5, 2020

It sounds like this will be a moot point based on the reports that the Vikings want to keep Zimmer, but if its true that he’d rather pass on the Cowboys job even if Minnesota falls through, it is pretty telling.

The 10-6 Vikings are in New Orleans for a huge game with the 13-3 Saints. Things kick off at 1:05 p.m. ET.

[Chris Mortensen]