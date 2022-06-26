Dallas Cowboys Fans Angered By Jimmy Johnson News

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys (L) hugs head coach Jimmy Johnson (R) as the Cowboys leads the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 30 -13. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans have long been hoping to see Jimmy Johnson's name up in the franchise's ring of honor.

It doesn't sound like that will be happening anytime soon, though.

Last year, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it sound like Johnson's ring of honor ceremony would be happening very soon.

But it didn't happen during the 2021 season and it doesn't sound like it's going to happen in 2022, either.

“Nothing determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it," he said.

Dallas Cowboys fans are rightfully angered by the latest news with the legendary head coach.

Johnson wasn't with the Cowboys for very long, but he won two Super Bowls and helped restore America's Team.

Make it happen, Jerry.