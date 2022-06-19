Dallas Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jimmy Johnson News

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson won two Super Bowls during his time with the franchise.

While the relationship between Johnson and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ultimately led to the coach's departure, things appeared to be on the right track as of late.

Until now, that is.

Last year, Jones revealed that Johnson would be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Now, though, Jones appears to be backtracking.

“Nothing determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it," he said.

Cowboys fans aren't happy.

Johnson didn't coach the Cowboys for very long, but he led them to two Super Bowls and restored the franchise's prominence.

Cowboys fans have had enough.

Get it done, Jerry. It's been far too long.