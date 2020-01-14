Mike McCarthy Reportedly Not Retaining Longtime Cowboys Assistant

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is looking to make his mark with the Dallas Cowboys, his new team. That involves making plenty of big staff changes.

In the process, he’s moving on from one of the longest term Cowboys coaches. Strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik will not return to the team for a 17th season.

Woicik had served two separate tenures in Dallas. During his career, he’s worked with some of the best NFL teams of all-time.

From ESPN‘s Todd Archer:

“After spending the last nine years as Cowboys director of strength and conditioning in his second tour with the franchise, Mike Woicik will not return on Mike McCarthy’s staff, according to sources. Woicik has six Super Bowl rings, three with the Cowboys and three with the New England Patriots.”

Woicik has extensive experience as a strength and conditioning coach, with tenures for some of the biggest franchises in the sport.

After nine years at Syracuse, he was hired by the Dallas Cowboys in 1990. He spent six years for America’s Team, winning three Super Bowls.

He moved on to the New Orleans Saints from 1997-99, before being hired by the New England Patriots when Bill Belichick took over in 2000. He worked under Belichick until 2010, winning three more Super Bowls, before returning to the Cowboys, where he’s worked ever since.

It makes sense that Mike McCarthy, who has had plenty of success from his time in Green Bay, wants his own guys installed as he looks to elevate the Cowboys franchise. If the 63-year old Woicik wants another job in the NFL though, it stands to reason that there will be a market for him.

