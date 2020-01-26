Mike McCarthy Makes Surprising Addition To Cowboys Staff

In a surprising move, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has reportedly hired former Packers Director of Player Development, Rob Davis, as assistant head coach.

Davis has never served on a coaching staff. But Davis and McCarthy’s relationship goes quite a ways back.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky has the latest on the Cowboys coaching staff update:

“Rob Davis has not only joined Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff in Dallas but his title is assistant head coach, sources said,” Demovsky posted on Twitter. “A surprise considering he’s never actually been on a coaching staff. He was director of player development with the Packers.”

Davis played for McCarthy’s Packers from 2006-07, serving as Green Bay’s long snapper. The former player then accepted the role of Director of Player Development for the Packers in 2008.

Davis held that role until 2018 before leaving to pursue other private opportunities.

Now, the former long-snapper is back in the NFL. This will be the first time Davis has been on a coaching staff.

McCarthy has been working quickly to fill his coaching staff. But perhaps his most crucial hire wasn’t a hire at all, but rather one of the existing Dallas Cowboys coaches he retained

He persuaded OC Kellen Moore to stay on the staff. Moore’s played an instrumental role in developing QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense.

As for McCarthy’s hire of Davis, it’ll be interesting to see the role the assistant head coach plays for the Cowboys.

[Demovsky]