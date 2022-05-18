Dalvin Cook Lining Up At New Position: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook is one of the best running backs in the National Football League, but the Minnesota Vikings star might be lining up at a new position at times in 2022.

According to reports, Cook has been getting in some work at the wide receiver position this spring.

More and more, we're seeing versatility valued with running backs and wide receivers - Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey come to mind - and it sounds like the Vikings will be looking at that with Cook.

It sounds like Cook could be used all over the field in 2022, which would be valuable both for the Vikings and for fantasy football owners.

The Vikings' offense will be interesting to watch, that's for sure.

"Things will be great for Dalvin as long as Kirk is under center, Mike. Life is never bad when you’re on the other end of passes from an elite franchise QB. It’ll be a whole new world for Dalvin," one fan joked.

"Will this get Mattison on the field more too?" one fan wondered.

Take note, fantasy football owners.