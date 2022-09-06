Dameon Pierce Named Starter: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Davis Mills #10 hands the ball off to Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

Dameon Pierce appears to have won the Houston Texans' starting running back job out of training camp.

The team's unofficial depth chart, as highlighted by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, lists the rookie ahead of Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, and Royce Freeman as the first-string back.

Fans, particularly those who drafted Pierce in their fantasy football leagues, are excited about the development.

The writing was on the wall when the Texans cut Marlon Mack, a veteran signed seemingly to absorb the bulk of their carries this season. Yet Pierce made a strong impression this summer, gaining 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 preseason handoffs.

Pierce was a steal in most fantasy drafts when positioned third on the depth chart behind Mack and Burkhead. However, last-minute drafters likely had to pay a far heftier price for a neophyte who could still cede snaps to Burkhead in pass-heavy game situations. Those will be plentiful if Houston doesn't improve on last year's 4-13 record.

The fourth-round pick will try to resuscitate a floundering Texans ground game that gained an NFL-worst 83.6 rushing yards per carry last season. Pierce will get his first challenge Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.