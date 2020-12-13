NFL Kicker Will Probably Be Cut Following Today’s Disaster

Dan Bailey was once one of the most-accurate kickers in NFL history.

The former Dallas Cowboys kicker was among the best at his position during his time with the NFC East franchise. Bailey was a second-team All-Pro in 2015 and constantly among the most-accurate kickers in the league from 2011-17.

Bailey has been with the Vikings since 2018, though he might be searching for a new team soon.

The Minnesota Vikings kicker missed four kicks on Sunday – three field goals and one extra point. Bailey has now missed seven kicks over the last two games. He missed two extra points and a 50-yard field goal in last week’s game.

Vikings’ K Dan Bailey has missed four kicks that would have accounted for 10 points today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2020

At this point, it would be surprising if Bailey kept his job.

Man #DanBailey having the worst kicking day I’ve ever seen — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 13, 2020

It was a historically bad performance from the Vikings kicker.

“Dan Bailey is 0-for-3 on field goals and 0-of-1 on extra points today. The last player with at least 3 missed field goals and a missed extra point without a make of either was John Aveni for Washington in 1961,” ESPN’s Stats & Info tweeted.

Will Bailey get a chance to redeem himself next week? Vikings fans are probably hoping that the answer to that question is a hard no…