Dan Campbell Announces His Decision On Defensive Coordinator

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Defense is a glaring problem for the Detroit Lions.

Four games into the season, the Lions have allowed the most total yards (444.8) and points (35.3) per game. They're 1-3 despite leading the NFL in total offense and scoring.

That dichotomy was apparent when Detroit lost a 48-45 shootout to Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Dan Campbell publicly supported defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn through these struggles.

"I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job and gives us our best hope on defense."

Birkett wrote that Glenn's job "does not appear to be in any danger." However, his unit's horrid start could considerably hurt the former cornerback's chances of rising up the coaching ranks. Glenn interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints this offseason.

While Campbell backed his coaching staff, he also said he needs to take a more critical look at the unit's shortcomings.

"I've got a lot of faith in Aaron Glenn," Campbell said. "I've got a ton of faith in those assistants, and I think it's just — I think we sit down and I think we look at everything together. Because really, I think more than anything maybe it's time for a deep dive, a real deep dive into it. Players, everything that we're doing, but I also trust what he's doing. And there's a reason why I hired him, and so I want to let him do his job. But certainly, I'm going — I mean, I've got to look a lot deeper than I have."

The Lions have squandered exceptional play from Jared Goff and their offense with the league's worst defense. That side must improve significantly to have any shot of snapping a five-season playoff drought.

Detroit's defense has an opportunity to rebound Sunday when facing a New England Patriots offense helmed by its former head coach, Matt Patricia.