Look: Dan Marino Had Special Message For Tua Tagovailoa

Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino appeared to have a special message for Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon.

Tagovailoa, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, has struggled mightily as the Dolphins starting quarterback this season. He’s dealt with injuries and played inconsistently behind center for the South Florida franchise.

The Dolphins have been involved in some serious quarterback trade rumors, too. Many believe that the AFC East franchise will eventually pull the trigger on a trade for Deshaun Watson.

For now, though, Tagovailoa remains the starting quarterback.

Marino appeared to have some words of encouragement for the Dolphins’ young quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

That’s pretty cool to see.

Tagovailoa’s future in Miami remains up in the air, but it’s nice to see that he still has the support of a franchise legend in Marino.

The Dolphins are trailing the Falcons, 27-14, on Sunday afternoon.