Video Of ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Getting Pranked By His Wife Going Viral

Dan Orlovsky is a rising star at ESPN, but the former NFL quarterback’s prank awareness could use some improvement.

The NFL analyst was pranked by his wife, Tiffany, at home on Monday. Video of the prank is going viral on social media.

Tiffany told Dan that their kids needed his help with a science project for school. She filled a bowl with water and told Dan to hold it on the ceiling with a broom.

Then, Tiffany told the kids to go play outside, and Dan realized what was happening. He was being pranked. The former NFL quarterback wasn’t tall enough to grab the bowl, though, so he had to let it fall to the ground.

The ESPN analyst was splashed with water as everyone (but him) had a nice laugh.

“1 soaked SportsCenter segment coming up,” he joked.

Well played, Tiffany.