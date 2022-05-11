Look: 5 NFL Quarterbacks Under "Most Pressure" This Year

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys greets Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Packers' 34-24 win at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Just about every starting quarterback in the NFL will deal with pressure during the 2022 season, but ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes there are five in particular who'll be under a much larger microscope.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson kicked off the list at No. 5 for Orlovsky. He wants to see the former No. 2 pick show drastic improvement this fall.

Next up on the list is Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. Since the team has a pair of first-round picks in next year's draft, this could very well be a make-or-break year for the Oklahoma product.

The No. 3 quarterback on Orlovsky's list is Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins have surrounded him with talent. It's up to him to make it work.

Coming in at No. 2 is Aaron Rodgers. Despite being the reigning MVP of the league, the reality is the Green Bay Packers' season will be considered a bust if it doesn't end with a Lombardi Trophy.

Last but certainly not least, Orlovsky believes Dak Prescott will enter the 2022 season with more pressure on his shoulders than any other quarterback.

"Dak Prescott hasn't really done anything since 2018, his Pro Bowl year," Orlovsky said. "I gotta put him at No. 1 because of the contract."

Orlovsky initially had Rodgers in the No. 1 spot, but he decided to call an audible while on air.

It's not a surprise to see Prescott at the top of the list. If the Dallas Cowboys can't make a playoff run next year, there'll be a lot of talk about whether or not he's the right quarterback for their franchise.