Dan Orlovsky Reveals His 2022 NFL MVP Pick

Dan Orlovsky envisions a major bounce-back campaign from Lamar Jackson.

As shared by Ravens Vault's Sarah Ellison, the ESPN analyst picked Jackson to win his second MVP trophy this season. Orlovsky declared the Baltimore Ravens quarterback will have an "even better" year than when he first won the hardware in 2019.

“I think Lamar Jackson is going to absolutely flame the NFL this year," Orlovsky said.

The former Detroit Lions quarterback pointed to Baltimore drafting center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round. He also expects the team's trio of tight ends, Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, and rookie Isaiah Likely, to play "awesome football" while catering to Jackson's strengths.

Jackson won the award in his first full season as a starter by submitting 3,127 passing yards and 1,206 rushing yards while accounting for 43 touchdowns (36 passing, seven rushing). But his quarterback rating dipped to 87.0 last season before missing the final four games with an illness.

While he has plenty of tight ends, Jackson will have to prove Orlovsky right with a limited wide receiver corps. The Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals without locating a significant replacement, putting the onus on Rashod Bateman to improve drastically in his second season.

Per Vegas Insider, Josh Allen leads nine quarterbacks with better odds to win the MVP than Jackson, who matches Kyler Murray at 20-1. Other past winners such as three-time MVP Tom Brady, 2018 winner Patrick Mahomes, and defending back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers could also add to their collection.

Jackson has yet to sign a contract extension. If he enters the 2022 season without a new deal, the 25-year-old could secure a historic payday by meeting Orlovsky's lofty expectations.