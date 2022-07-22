Dan Orlovsky Reacts To Madden Quarterback Rankings

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

This Friday morning, EA Sports' Madden 23 released a first look at this year's quarterback ratings.

Tom Brady tops the list with a 97 overall rating. He's followed by Aaron Rodgers (96), Patrick Mahomes (95), Josh Allen (92) and Joe Burrow (90).

Dak Prescott (89), Justin Herbert (88), Russell Wilson (87), Lamar Jackson (87) and Matthew Stafford (85) round out the top 10.

ESPN's Dan Orlovksy shared his thoughts on the ratings during an interview with Pat McAfee this morning.

"I think first of all I would put Rodgers at one and Brady at two," he began. "But that's splitting hairs. I think Dak, I obviously would not have Dak in the top 10.

"I'd have Herbert at six. I'd have Lamar at seven. I'd have Russell at eight.

"Excuse me. I'd have Herbert at six. Stafford at seven. And then Lamar eight. Russell nine. No. 10 would probably be ... probably Deshaun."

Orlovsky would later go on to say Derek Carr would be in his top 10.

The good news is Madden 23 will change the ratings during the season, so certain players will probably rise or fall.

What are your thoughts on the newest Madden 23 quarterback ratings?