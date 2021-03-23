Dan Orlovsky Says 1 WR Is The ‘Next Larry Fitzgerald’

This year’s NFL Draft is loaded with talent at the wide receiver position. In fact, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the “next Larry Fitzgerald” is in this class.

On Tuesday, Mel Kiper Jr. showed his latest mock draft on ESPN’s Get Up. The first wide receiver to come off his draft board was LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase.

Kiper has Chase going to the Philadelphia Eagles, which Orlovsky thinks would be a great move for the franchise.

“They got the next Larry Fitzgerald in this draft,” Orlovsky said. “Ja’Marr Chase is stinking awesome. The last time we saw Ja’Marr Chase play he was 19 years old and averaged 20 yards per catch. He abused Clemson in the national championship game, and by the way Clemson had a first-round cornerback starting for Atlanta [Falcons] on its football team.”

In Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, he has the Eagles selecting Ja'Marr Chase at No. 6.@danorlovsky7: "They [will have gotten] the next Larry Fitzgerald in this draft. Ja'Marr Chase is stinking awesome!" pic.twitter.com/RXTrBxOATo — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 23, 2021

Louis Riddick wasn’t on this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, but he recently had a similar take on Chase. He said the Eagles would be making a massive mistake if they pass up on the LSU product.

“If Philly comes up and Ja’Marr Chase is on the board and they don’t pick Ja’Marr Chase and they go with Kyle Pitts – and I like Kyle Pitts – there will be riots in the streets of Philadelphia,” Riddick said on ESPN’s Get Up. “They will burn down the city of Brotherly Love.”

Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2019 season. He opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19, but that hasn’t affected his stock.

Do you think Ja’Marr Chase is the top wideout available in this year’s draft?