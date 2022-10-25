Dan Quinn Reacts To The Cowboys' Crushing Injury News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys lost a key contributor during Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis left the game after recording a crucial interception during the fourth quarter. The sixth-year pro will miss the rest of the regular season with a Lisfranc injury.

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said Tuesday that the significant injury is tough for him and the team to process.

"It’s easy sometimes to say, the coaches cliche is the next man up, but there’s a dude behind that injury too, and we will miss him," Quinn said. "We love him. That’s a hard one for us to deal with, but we certainly will."

Lewis has played 83 of 88 possible games since joining Dallas as a third-round pick in 2017. He made 13 starts and set personal benchmarks with three interceptions and 11 passes defended last season.

The league's fourth-rated passing defense takes a hit without its reliable slot corner, but Dallas is already seeking reinforcements.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are expected to sign cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who played with Quinn on the Atlanta Falcons.