Dan Snyder Isn't Testifying: NFL World Reacts To Decision
The House Oversight Committee responded Monday morning to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's decision to not testifying.
Snyder, citing business obligations, rejected a request to testify before the House Oversight Committee.
Monday morning, the House responded.
"His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide..." a spokesman said.
Oh boy...
Snyder's attorney reportedly did not accept or outright say no to a request to testify.
Those in Washington clearly believe that the Commanders owner is attempting to hide something.
This could get interesting.
Things are just never easy for Washington's NFL franchise.