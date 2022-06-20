Dan Snyder Isn't Testifying: NFL World Reacts To Decision

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The House Oversight Committee responded Monday morning to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's decision to not testifying.

Snyder, citing business obligations, rejected a request to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

Monday morning, the House responded.

"His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide..." a spokesman said.

Oh boy...

Snyder's attorney reportedly did not accept or outright say no to a request to testify.

Those in Washington clearly believe that the Commanders owner is attempting to hide something.

This could get interesting.

Things are just never easy for Washington's NFL franchise.