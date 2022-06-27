Dan Snyder Responds To Report He's Refusing To Appear

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Last week, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder declined to speak before the House Oversight and Reform Committee regarding a hearing on alleged workplace misconduct.

The committee then sent out a subpoena for Snyder, but has not been able to serve him with it yet. An Oversight Committee spokesperson said today that Snyder has "so far refused to accept" the call to court.

In a new statement, a spokesperson for Snyder responded and said that the owner's attorney is currently out of the country, which is why Snyder didn't attend the hearing.

"Mr. Snyder has not refused to appear for a deposition," the statement reads. "The Committee offered only on date - June 30 - and Mr. Snyder's attorney is out of the country and unavailable on that date. Mr. Snyder's lawyer has provided alternative dates to the Committee and looks forward to finding a path forward for Mr. Snyder's further cooperation and to address remaining due process concerns."

The committee is simply asking Snyder testifies at the hearing, which it now sounds like he's willing to do - at the right date.

“The Committee will not be deterred from obtaining Mr. Snyder’s testimony, and we remain committed to ensuring transparency about the toxic workplace culture at the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s inadequate response,” a spokesperson added in a statement to The Hill.

Snyder and his team sound willing to work with the committee to find a workable date for his testimony, but we'll wait and see if that's the case.