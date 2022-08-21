Dana White Reveals Tom Brady's Reaction To Jon Gruden's Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was reportedly not happy when Jon Gruden chose Derek Carr over him in 2020.

According to UFC president Dana White, Brady was open to joining the Raiders, though Gruden nixed it.

White confirmed the story during UFC's broadcast on Saturday night.

Brady was reportedly "not happy" about it.

Things worked out OK for Brady in the end.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback joined the Buccaneers, leading the franchise to a championship in Year 1.

Still, it's natural to think about what could have been for the Raiders...