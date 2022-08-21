Dana White Says He Had A Deal 'Put Together' To Bring Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski To The Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 03: UFC president Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 272 press conference on March 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Dana White revealed significant NFL news this Saturday night.

In speaking with The Gronks at UFC 278 tonight, White revealed he had a deal put together that would have seen Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady was apparently looking for houses in the area.

However, as White would go on to explain, Jon Gruden got in the way and blew the deal up. What could have been.

"Dana White just said that he put together a deal to bring Tom Brady & Gronk to the Raiders BUT Gruden blew it up at the last second. NFL GM Dana White," wrote Barstool Sports.

Mark this down as one of the biggest 'what ifs' in NFL history. Gruden had his chance but said no.

Maybe Dana White has a future in the NFL. He certainly understands the business a bit.