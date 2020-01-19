Photo: Danica Patrick Is Ready For The NFC Championship Game

The AFC Championship Game is underway in Kansas City and the NFC Championship Game is soon to follow. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers later tonight.
Danica Patrick is ready for that one.
The former NASCAR star and girlfriend of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is hoping to see a Super Bowl run this year. Green Bay is one win away from making that happen.
Patrick took to her Instagram Story before kickoff against San Francisco.
She’s ready.
Patrick was raised a Chicago Bears fan, but has naturally transitioned to a Packers die-hard. She’s dating the team’s quarterback, after all.
“The hardest thing is I grew up right on the state line of Wisconsin,” she told Jimmy Kimmel after she started dating Rodgers. “I was born in Wisconsin but we lived in Illinois, so my dad grew up with all Packers fans. What he says is I’m not against the Packers, I’m against the Packers fans. So I don’t know what that really means because now I’m a Packers fan.
“I guess we’ll have to talk about that.”
Patrick has very much enjoyed this Packers season. And it’s not over yet, of course.
Green Bay and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.