Danica Patrick Shares Photo Of Another Crazy Yoga Pose

We’re about a month into this time of major social distancing and we might have another month-plus to go (at least).
It’s understandable if people are starting to get a little stir-crazy, but that’s why taking time to get some physical activity in (even if it comes indoors) is important.
Some of the most-impressive quarantine fitness work has been done by Danica Patrick. The former NASCAR star, who’s keeping inside with her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, has shown off some major yoga poses.
Patrick’s most-impressive pose to date might have come over the weekend. It looks painful.
“Practice at anything is necessary to be successful. Positivity, patience, self love, listening, accountability…. those are a few things I am working on daily,” she wrote.
Now that is impressive. Patrick, 38, has posted several different yoga poses on her Instagram page over the last month.
“But the attitude of faith is to let go, and become open to truth, whatever it might turn out to be.” – Alan watts . Love that. However my truth at that moment in that pose, was I was not going to be able to let go of my foot to put both hands down and bring my left leg up for a beautiful pose that has an equally beautiful name that I defiantly can’t remember. 🤣 I hope the love of family we have and family we choose is overwhelming your heart today on Easter. 💛
Well done, Danica, and to everyone else – don’t hurt yourself trying these at home. Practice in baby steps.