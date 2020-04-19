Danica Patrick Shares Photo Of Another Crazy Yoga Pose

We’re about a month into this time of major social distancing and we might have another month-plus to go (at least).

It’s understandable if people are starting to get a little stir-crazy, but that’s why taking time to get some physical activity in (even if it comes indoors) is important.

Some of the most-impressive quarantine fitness work has been done by Danica Patrick. The former NASCAR star, who’s keeping inside with her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, has shown off some major yoga poses.

Patrick’s most-impressive pose to date might have come over the weekend. It looks painful.

“Practice at anything is necessary to be successful. Positivity, patience, self love, listening, accountability…. those are a few things I am working on daily,” she wrote.

Now that is impressive. Patrick, 38, has posted several different yoga poses on her Instagram page over the last month.

Well done, Danica, and to everyone else – don’t hurt yourself trying these at home. Practice in baby steps.