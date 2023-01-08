Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers/Instagram.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend.

According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item.

Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver had a brutally honest admission on their relationship.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said after their breakup, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 19: NFL player Aaron Rodgers (L) and honoree Danica Patrick attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Aaron has commented on the relationship, as well.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Rodgers has now surrounded himself with the daughter of an NBA owner.