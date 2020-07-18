Earlier this week, speculation ran rampant that Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick split up.

The rumors first started when Patrick appeared to have unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram. Over the past few months, she’s been posting plenty of pictures on the social media platform.

Those rumors were confirmed on Thursday afternoon. A representative of Danica Patrick confirmed to E! News that the couple has broken up.

Just a few days after her rep confirmed the news, Patrick took to Instagram with a message about relationships.

“Look at the chosen relationships in your life and notice any themes,” the quote reads. “What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can’t they handle? The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you’re craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you’ve held for a long time.”

Rumors of their split start last weekend after Rodgers participated in the American Century Championship on Lake Tahoe. It’s a celebrity golf tournament that sees some of the biggest names in the sporting world compete.

In years past, the couple has attended the event together.

After two years together, it’ll take some time to get over the breakup.