Danica Patrick Reacts To The Packers’ Big Win Today

The Green Bay Packers locked up a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs with a big win over the Detroit Lions in Week 17 today.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense struggled for much of the game, but they were able to pull it out late, winning, 23-20, on a game-winning field goal.

Danica Patrick is a happy woman.

The former NASCAR star and girlfriend of the Packers’ quarterback took to Instagram following the victory.

“Holy moly that was amazing, stressful, frustrating, inspiring, and fun all rolled into 1!!!!! Hello bye week to heal up and then playoffs!!!!!” she wrote.

“Go pack goooooo!”

The Packers finish the regular season at 13-3, which guarantees them a bye in the first round.

Green Bay can lock up home field throughout the NFC playoffs if the Seahawks beat the 49ers on Sunday Night Football this evening.