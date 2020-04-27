Daniel Jeremiah Names His 7 Best ‘Value’ NFL Draft Picks

Part of the fun of every NFL Draft is analyzing each pick and debating which players were over or underdrafted. Nothing makes fans happier than finding out experts think their team got good “value” in the draft.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is a former college quarterback and NFL scout, as well as one of the most trusted draft analysts in the business. Jeremiah was a major part of the combined coverage between NFL Network and ESPN over the weekend.

Today, Jeremiah released his best value pick for all seven rounds of the draft. He’s going by his own personal rankings; the higher differential between where he slotted a player and where they were picked, the better value a team found.

The Baltimore Ravens make Jeremiah’s list twice, for taking LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round and Iowa safety Geno Stone in Round 7. Fans of the Bills, Saints, Redskins, Cowboys and Bengals should also be happy to see their teams represented.

Here’s Jeremiah’s full list.

My top value picks for every round 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/cvhyOTJmhH — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 27, 2020

Interestingly, when you compare Jeremiah’s list with PFF analyst Mike Renner’s rundown of the biggest “steal” in each round, they only overlap on one player: Stone.

It just goes to show you how many different opinions there are in draft analysis.