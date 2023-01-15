Daniel Jones' 2-Word Nickname Is Trending On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants scrambles for yards during a 17-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams win at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones is doing everything in his power to steer the New York Giants to a Wild Card Weekend victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The fourth-year quarterback completed 12 of 16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown during the first half. He also displayed his legs, running for 71 yards.

Following the explosive start, "Vanilla Vick" began trending on Twitter.

Saquon Barkley used the nickname when speaking to Jones in the huddle of their Week 10 game. The running back said he saw the moniker on social media.

Rushing prowess is nothing new for Jones, who finished fifth among all quarterbacks with 708 rushing yards this season. He garnered 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts to clinch a playoff spot.

However, the 25-year-old has also made significant strides in the pocket. Turnovers-- particularly fumbles -- plagued Jones early in his career, but he surrendered just six takeaways during the 2022 season.

Jones also improved his accuracy late in the season, completing 72.4 percent of his passes during the final five games.

Giants fans will hope Jones can also become a Mini Manning and lead the team to another improbable Super Bowl run. They took a 24-14 early in the third quarter when Jones found tight end Daniel Bellinger for a touchdown.