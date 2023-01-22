Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Daniel Jones Announcement
Daniel Jones made it clear on Saturday night that he wasn't interested in discussing his future contract situation with the New York Giants.
However, on Sunday morning, Jones clarified what he meant.
Jones has made it clear that he wants to be back with the Giants in 2023 and beyond.
"Daniel Jones clarifies last night’s uncertainty and says he loves #Giants and would like to be here if ‘business side’ works out," Ryan Dunleavy reported.
The NFL world believes that Jones will most likely be back with the Giants.
"If I had to guess the Giants would be just fine with transition tagging Jones only to have another team pay him. I bet they'd rather the picks than an overpaid Jones," one fan wrote.
"When he gave a non-answer to his future with the #Giants last night, I chalked it up to him focusing on the game, not the future. Standard Daniel Jones, pretty much. Today, he’s starting to look ahead and making it clear he’d like to stay in East Rutherford," one reporter added.
"Does the fact that they declined his 5th year option loom large here? It was the right move of course, but I could see how Jones would harbor a grudge over that," one fan added.
Where do you see Jones playing in 2023?