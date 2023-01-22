Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Daniel Jones Announcement

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants walks off the field after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Daniel Jones made it clear on Saturday night that he wasn't interested in discussing his future contract situation with the New York Giants.

However, on Sunday morning, Jones clarified what he meant.

Jones has made it clear that he wants to be back with the Giants in 2023 and beyond.

"Daniel Jones clarifies last night’s uncertainty and says he loves #Giants and would like to be here if ‘business side’ works out," Ryan Dunleavy reported.

The NFL world believes that Jones will most likely be back with the Giants.

"If I had to guess the Giants would be just fine with transition tagging Jones only to have another team pay him. I bet they'd rather the picks than an overpaid Jones," one fan wrote.

"When he gave a non-answer to his future with the #Giants last night, I chalked it up to him focusing on the game, not the future. Standard Daniel Jones, pretty much. Today, he’s starting to look ahead and making it clear he’d like to stay in East Rutherford," one reporter added.

"Does the fact that they declined his 5th year option loom large here? It was the right move of course, but I could see how Jones would harbor a grudge over that," one fan added.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Where do you see Jones playing in 2023?