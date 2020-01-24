Daniel Jones Responds To Eli Manning’s Retirement

Eli Manning’s retirement today means that Daniel Jones is the undisputed leader of the New York Giants locker room, as the team’s starting quarterback. After bearing witness to his mentor’s speech today, Jones spoke about how Manning influence his play.

Speaking to the media after the retirement ceremony, Jones said that Manning “taught him what it meant to be a problem on and off the field.” While Jones took Manning’s job this year, the two seemed to form a close bond during the fall.

Jones certainly proved to be a problem for several teams in his rookie season, which featured a handful of very impressing performances.

DJ said that Eli taught him what it meant to be a problem both on and off the field… #Giants pic.twitter.com/0Dfhh3cQot — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) January 24, 2020

He spent the first two games of the season riding the bench behind Eli Manning, but was named the starter after an 0-2 start and played in 14 games that season.

Despite playing in only 13 games, Jones passed for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns. He set multiple Giants rookie passing records in the process.

The Giants went on to finish 4-12 on the season, but head into 2020 with a lot of confidence in their QB.

Manning will be missed, but it certainly looks like Jones is capable of picking up the mantle.