Danny Amendola Announces His Retirement: Fans React

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots reacts at the end of the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Danny Amendola has played his last snap of football.

Just moments ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Amendola - the longtime slot receiver - is retiring.

"Despite multiple teams calling this offseason, two-time Super-Bowl champion WR Danny Amendola has decided to retire from the NFL. 'It was better than I could have ever imagined,' Amendola said about his career," Schefty tweeted.

The 36-year-old leaves the game behind having won two Super Bowls - both with the Patriots - and amassed 617 catches for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.

A Patriots legend has laced his cleats for the last time.

Enjoy retirement, Danny.