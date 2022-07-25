Danny Amendola Announces His Retirement: Fans React
Danny Amendola has played his last snap of football.
Just moments ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Amendola - the longtime slot receiver - is retiring.
"Despite multiple teams calling this offseason, two-time Super-Bowl champion WR Danny Amendola has decided to retire from the NFL. 'It was better than I could have ever imagined,' Amendola said about his career," Schefty tweeted.
The 36-year-old leaves the game behind having won two Super Bowls - both with the Patriots - and amassed 617 catches for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.
A Patriots legend has laced his cleats for the last time.
Enjoy retirement, Danny.