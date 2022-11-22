Darrell Henderson Reacts To Being Released By Rams

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 16: Darrell Henderson Jr. #27 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball while playing the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams continued their dizzying game of running-back musical chairs by waiving Darrell Henderson.

Los Angeles announced the surprising decision Tuesday afternoon. Based on his reaction, Henderson doesn't seem crestfallen by the release.

Shortly after the Rams made the cut public, Henderson posted smiling and prayer hands emojis. Before hearing any actual words from the 25-year-old, he appears relieved to leave the organization.

Henderson registered 2,216 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns in 50 career games with the Rams. His role has often ebbed and flowed throughout his four-year tenure.

After serving a featured role early last season, Henderson didn't play in three of their four postseason games. Expected to take a back seat to Cam Akers, he instead opened the 2022 campaign by drawing 18 touches in Week 1.

However, that was his busiest game of the season. Henderson has received 70 carries and 22 targets in seven starts. He played just four snaps in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints before injuring his knee.

Akers, who missed two games while the team pursued a trade, saw his most carries (14) since Week 2.

The Rams now look poised to turn back to Akers and rookie Kyren Williams, but Henderson should find a second chance elsewhere.