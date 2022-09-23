Darrelle Revis Names Best Catch In NFL History

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 27: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets warms up prior to their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis was quite impressed by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens' one-handed catch against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Revis was so amazed by Pickens' acrobatic reception that he's calling it the "best catch ever."

Pickens, who was selected by the Steelers in the second round of this year's draft, managed to secure the ball with his right hand while his momentum was taking him to the ground.

It's also worth noting that Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. had tight coverage on Pickens. It was just an exceptional play by the rookie from Georgia.

As great as Pickens' catch was against the Browns, it's tough to say it's the best ever.

During the 2014 season, Odell Beckham Jr. had the NFL world in awe when he made an unreal catch against the Dallas Cowboys. It's one of the best highlights in sports history.

Nonetheless, Pickens deserves a ton of credit for coming down with that catch on Thursday night.

Maybe, just maybe, Pickens will find a way to make an even better catch later this season.