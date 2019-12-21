Darren Sproles To Retire After 15 NFL Seasons

One of the most exciting and unique running backs in recent NFL history is calling it a career after the season. Darren Sproles will retire at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2019-20 campaign, his 15th NFL season.

Sproles was a fourth-round pick in 2005 after a standout career at Kansas State. In 2003, he was an All-American for the Wildcats, making first-team All-Big 12 that year, and a pair of second teams in 2002 and 04. He had 4,979 total yards and 45 touchdowns during his illustrious college career.

The San Diego Chargers drafted Sproles, and he served as a backup to LaDainian Tomlinson and return specialist during the first few years of his career. He went on to be a member of the Chargers’ 50th anniversary all-franchise team.

Sproles went on to three productive seasons with the New Orleans Saints. It was with the Eagles that he really made his mark.

He went on to be a three-time All-Pro in Philadelphia from 2014-16, serving as an all-purpose weapon out of the backfield, and one of the league’s best punt returners. He scored two touchdowns as a punt returner in both 2014 and 2015. In 2017, he won a Super Bowl with the team.

Injuries have unfortunately marred Sproles’ last two seasons, and he is now out for the year with a torn right hip flexor muscle. It is an unfortunate way for Sproles to go out, but few running backs have the chance to play at age 36. He should be very proud of what he’s accomplished in the NFL.

Following the 2019 season, @DarrenSproles will retire from professional football. pic.twitter.com/zedaRF0866 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 21, 2019

Darren Sproles holds NFL records for the most all-purpose yards in a single season, rolling up 2,696 as a rusher, receiver, and returner as a Saint in 2011.

There aren’t too many 5-foot-6 running backs that make their mark on the NFL. The next one that breaks out with a major role will have Sproles to thank, at least in part.

