Darren Sproles Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 06: Running Back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball in the first half against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on October 06, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Darren Sproles was a fan favorite throughout his NFL career in large part because of his speed and size. Although he's just 5-foot-6, he could make even the best defensive players look silly at times.

It has been a while since NFL fans have seen Sproles in action, but the three-time Pro Bowler is trending on social media this week. That's because a video of him during his Pop Warner days surfaced on Twitter.

As you'd expect, Sproles was a game-changer even from a young age.

Football fans certainly got a kick out of watching Sproles light up his competition.

"Runs the same exact way he did in NFL," one fan tweeted.

"Put this next to any highlight from his career and I can't tell the difference," another fan wrote.

"I saw roughly three kids just touch him in this entire clip," a third fan said. "Only one had a legit chance to tackle him."

Over the course of his career, Sproles had successful stints with the Chargers, Eagles and Saints.

Sproles turned out to be an exceptional runner, receiver and kick returner. He finished his NFL career with 3,552 rushing yards, 4,840 receiving yards and 55 total touchdowns.