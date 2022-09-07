Darren Waller Extension Talks Heating Up: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have paid Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Hunter Renfrow this offseason. Darren Waller may be next in line.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, negotiations for a contract extension "are seriously heating up."

Waller, who entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick, is currently set to receive a $6.25 million base salary in each of the next two seasons.

Since the tight end has played his way to a raise, fans are eager to see a deal finalized before the Raiders' Week 1 kickoff.

Waller missed most of training camp practice due to a hamstring injury. After changing representation from Klutch Sports to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, speculation emerged about his intent to play without a new deal.

However, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed, Waller said he's ready to play regardless of his contract status.

"We’ll see, man," Waller said. "There’s not really a lot of things that I can control, you know? I have faith in my representation. Whether it goes one way or it doesn’t, I’ll be playing football. I’ll just let it happen how it does."

Waller is expected to suit up when the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. He might do so fresh off landing a new deal.