Daryl Morey Reveals An NFL Team Reached Out To Him

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey at a press conference, now the president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers as of 2020.HOUSTON, TX - JULY 19: Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets speaks during a press conference announcing the signing of Jeremy Lin at Toyota Center on July 19, 2012 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for an NBA team to swoop in and hire Daryl Morey after he stepped down from his previous role with the Houston Rockets.

Morey’s decision to leave Houston was a bit surprising. He kept the Rockets among the better franchises in the Western Conference under his direction. However, once previous head coach Mike D’Antoni left the team, Morey chose to do the same.

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t take long to reach out to Morey, and the organization eventually hired him as its new president of basketball ops. But the Sixers weren’t the only professional sports team to be in contact with the NBA general manager.

Morey revealed during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show this week he was contacted by an NFL organization shortly after he left the Rockets. This same NFL team was interested in hiring Morey as a general manager, though an actual offer was never made.

“A couple NBA teams, an NFL team, a baseball team, a couple places reached out,” Morey revealed during the interview. “… I told them I probably don’t know enough, I’ll be honest Rich you and I have talked about this, it would be very presumptive for me to think I could help an NFL team. But they did reach out. I just figure my skills are much higher and better in the NBA. But it was an intriguing idea.”

We don’t know which NFL team is the culprit here. But there’s a strong chance it was either Houston or Atlanta.

For the record, Daryl Morey did admit he didn’t feel he was all too qualified to run an NFL organization. But let the record show Morey’s work as an NBA GM is sparking interest from both the NFL and MLB.

Perhaps Morey’s future lies in the NFL. For now, he’ll stick in the NBA.


