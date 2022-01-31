Date, Location Announced For John Madden Memorial

Two weeks from tonight, legendary former NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden will be honored with a public memorial.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, where Madden coached the Raiders from 1969-78. The event is entitled “One More Monday Night in Oakland.”

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the John Madden Foundation “to provide educational opportunities for the youth in Oakland.”

Madden passed away last month at the age of 85. A Pro Football Hall of Famer, he led the Raiders to the playoffs eight times in 10 seasons and won Super Bowl XI.

After retiring from coaching in 1978, Madden transitioned to becoming a broadcaster. He became a fixture in the booth for CBS Sports (1979-93), FOX (1994-2001), ABC (2002-05) and NBC (2006-08).

Madden also became renowned for the football video game which bears his name and was created in 1988.