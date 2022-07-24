Davante Adams Comment Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Davante Adams is clearly very high on his new quarterback, Derek Carr - maybe too high.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback opened up about transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Carr in Las Vegas.

Adams believes that both Rodgers and Carr are future Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Rodgers, obviously, is a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, winning a Super Bowl and multiple MVPs.

Carr is far from it, though - at least right now.

"OH Carr is a HOFer now??" one fan tweeted.

"Adams gotta chill he ain’t no HOF yet," one fan added.

It's understandable for Adams to be high on his new quarterback, but he's taking things too far here.