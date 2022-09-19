Davante Adams Had Rough Sunday: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for the play in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Davante Adams era in Las Vegas isn't off to the most promising of starts.

On Sunday, the Raiders fell to the Cardinals, losing a lead in shocking fashion, falling in overtime.

Adams had just two catches in the loss.

"Davante Adams had two catches today in the Raiders' OT loss. The last time he had less than three catches in a game he played in was Week 7 of the 2017 season with Brett Hundley as his QB," a Packers reporter tweeted.

Oof.

"Times Adams had less than 3 catches in games: Last 65+ games with Rodgers/Packers - 0 2 games with Carr/Raiders - 1 Grass ain't always greener," one fan wrote.

"Derek Carr = Brett Huntley…checks out," one fan added.

"Wonder how many side by side catches + yards comparisons will happen this week?" another fan wondered.

Adams wanted to play with his friend in Las Vegas. So far, though, it hasn't lived up to the hype.