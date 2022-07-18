Davante Adams Lands 99 Overall Rating: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Is Davante Adams the best wide receiver in football?

Madden NFL seems to think so. The popular video game is releasing its ratings for the upcoming season.

Adams, who was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas this offseason, has landed a 99 overall rating.

Madden NFL 23 ratings are beginning to be unveiled.

It's hard to argue with that.

"As expected," one fan tweeted.

"Well deserved!" one fan added.

"Best in the game," one fan added on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see how Adams fares with Derek Carr compared to Aaron Rodgers, but Madden 23 is clearly still very high on the wide receiver.