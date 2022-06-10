Davante Adams Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders chat after the preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has made it clear that he decided to leave the franchise because of some uncertainty with Aaron Rodgers.

Adams has a great relationship with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He told reporters on Thursday that he made the decision to leave Green Bay because he didn't want to have to deal with the uncertainty of Rodgers' retirement/un-retirement.

"I love Jordan [Love], he's a great guy but... it wasn't really a point in my career I was willing to sacrifice with Aaron not being there after a year or two," Adams told reporters.

Rodgers is back for another season in Green Bay, but he's made it clear that he thinks about retirement all the time.

It's tough to blame Adams for wanting to go to a situation that could be viewed as more stable in the long run.

Perhaps we'll get a Raiders vs. Packers Super Bowl, too.