Davante Adams Reveals He Almost Died With Derek Carr

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders chat after the preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Before reuniting on the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams and Derek Carr teamed up at Fresno State.

As Adams revealed in a feature story from ESPN's Tim Keown, the duo "almost died together" before making the NFL.

Nearly a decade ago, Adams went whitewater rafting on the Upper Kings River in the southern Sierra Nevada with Carr and his girlfriend (now wife), Heather. They were led by guide Ryan Soares, who repeatedly told them to keep paddling so the boat doesn't flip over.

Adams said it was initially calm like "a lazy river" before their journey intensified at Banzai Hole. Adams and Carr stopped paddling long enough for them all to fall out of the raft.

"So there they were, in nature's washing machine, bobbing in the churning froth, all those liquid basketballs pummeling them without mercy, their heads surfacing just long enough to steal a breath before being dragged under all over again," Keown wrote.

Soares said you won't die falling into the Class III rapid before clarifying that "technically, you could." Luckily they didn't, but they had to finish the run after finding safety at shore.

"After we cleared the boat, we had a talk on the shore, one more time, about how important it is to never stop paddling," Soares said. "From that point on, they were the best paddlers I ever had."

Adams told the harrowing story to show the bond forged with Carr, a close friend who recruited the star wideout throughout the offseason, often while golfing together.

"The coolest part wasn't the football part; it was that I got my friend back," Carr said of the Raiders acquiring Adams. "I think that's the coolest part."



Adams and Carr will look to paddle the Raiders back to the playoffs, starting with a Week 1 divisional battle against the Los Angeles Chargers.