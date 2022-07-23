Davante Adams Thinks Derek Carr Is A Future Hall Of Fame Quarterback

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders chat after the preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Davante Adams doesn't just think Derek Carr is one of the NFL's current top quarterbacks; he believes he's one of the best of all-time.

In a new interview with NFL insider Josina Anderson, Adams calls Carr a Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

"Any time you change QBs from hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," he said.

Yikes.

With all due respect, Derek Carr is nowhere near the Hall of Fame right now. He's going to need to have a historic couple of years to get there - his current resume is lacking big-time.

However, one major sports analyst agrees with Adams.

FS1's Colin Cowherd also believes Carr will eventually be a Hall of Famer.

"He's going to make the Hall of Fame," Cowherd said on a recent episode of "The Herd," via Fox Sports.

"Carr doesn't miss games, he's productive, and he carried a tire fire to the playoffs. He will have his sixth coach in his ninth year with the Raiders," Cowherd said. " … In the last three years, the Raiders have been nothing but nonsense: bad O-line, GM fired, coach fired, Henry Ruggs disaster. It's been a mess.

"But in the last three years of chaos for the Raiders, Derek Carr completes 69% of his throws, 71-31 TD-INT ratio (2.5-to-1) and a passer rating at 98.5. He's much better in all of those categories than Matt Ryan, better completion percentage and passer rating than Kyler Murray, and higher completion percentage than Matthew Staffford."

The Carr hype train is officially off and running.