Dave Gettleman Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 23: General Manager Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants during the pregame against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The New York Giants were always going to take Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Despite attempts from other teams to trade up to No. 2 overall, the Giants stood pat at No. 2 overall and selected the Penn State star.

According to a recent report, the Giants received calls for the top pick, and likely could've gotten a haul for it, but they ignored them.

"Asked Maccagnan this once. No way to answer. NYJ knew NYG were going Barkley & only Barkley. Only time MM got nervous was when Baker went 1. He knew Elway LOVED Darnold. Thought he’d offer moon & stars to NYG for 2. Might have. Gettleman never answered phone. Just took Barkley," Connor Hughes wrote.

Giants fans are not happy.

"Didn't think anyone could be as worse as Maccagnan but Gettleman's tenure certainly comes close," one fan wrote.

"Basically giants would have gotten multiple firsts, von Miller, and more and we’d be in paradise," one fan added.

"Dave Gettleman should be jailed for what he did to the Giants organization. Ran it to the ground and still got a nice send off from them. I'm sick," one fan added.

"The Dave Gettleman Era will live in infamy," another fan wrote.

The Giants are hoping to build a contender moving forward, but the past few years have been rough.