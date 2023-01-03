David Carr Names What Brother Derek Is Looking For In New Team

Texans David Carr #8 watches the action from the sideline. The Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans 13-10 on December 11, 2005. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Derek Carr has likely taken his final snap with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The quarterback is no longer with the team after getting benched for Jarrett Stidham. Carr's contract allows the Raiders to trade or cut him with a minimal cap hit before his salary becomes fully guaranteed next year, so an offseason move is likely.

His older brother, David Carr, provided some insight into Derek's thinking on NFL GameDay Kickoff. The former No. 1 pick said his brother retiring as a Raider is "no longer an option."

"He's reinvigorated," David Carr said. "He's excited to go out, so the Raiders are going to seek a trade. They're going to bring trades, which Derek has a no-trade clause, and they're going to listen. And he's going to look for teams that have a stable situation between their head coach and their ownership."

David Carr claimed the Raiders didn't appreciate his brother, who hasn't publicly called anyone out and successfully revived a "dead" trade to bring Davante Adams to Las Vegas.

"All he did was go out and be the all-time leading passer in the history of the Raiders," David said. "So when I look at this, it wasn't Derek that changed. It was the Raiders that changed."

Although "upset" about the situation, David said he's "excited for my brother's future."

Meanwhile, Steve Mariucci suggested the Raiders are using Derek as a "scapegoat." The former head coach said he'd want the 31-year-old leading his team if he ever returned to his past profession.

Derek Carr had started 91 straight games for the Raiders before they sat him last Sunday. He leads the franchise in all-time passing yards, touchdowns, fourth-quarter comebacks, and game-winning drives.

Yet the Raiders are poised to begin the 2013 season with a different starting quarterback for the first time in a decade.