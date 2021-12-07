David Letterman Reveals 2 Things He’d Change As NFL Commissioner

Famous TV host David Letterman joined Peyton and Eli Manning for the second quarter of their broadcast on Monday night.

During his appearance on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, Letterman revealed the two changes he would make to the NFL if he was in charge. It appears Letterman is not a huge fan of special teams.

“People are always coming to me. They want to know changes I would make in the NFL,” Letterman said, via Fox News. “One would be you eliminate punts. And then another change I would make … if you’re gonna kick a field goal, that’s fine, but it has to be at least from the 50-yard line. You know, stuff I just think about.”

Eliminating punts would make things way more interesting, but it just doesn’t seem practical.

Letterman isn’t the only longtime comedian who would like to see less field goals and punts in the NFL. Earlier this year, Larry David made similar remarks while on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I really don’t care if people like it or not, I’m losing the goal posts,” David said. “Why are there goal posts? Why are kickers – who don’t have football skills -they’re not football players but I’m sure they’re wonderful people – why are they kicking the ball through goal posts to decide games?”

David went a step further than Letterman in this hypothetical scenario, saying that he’d remove goalposts from the field.

“If you’re on the other team’s 30-yard line, you know you’ve got four downs to get a first down. You’re not playing for a field goal, you’re playing to score a touchdown. And let me tell you something, when you’re playing for a touchdown, you’ll be the winner.”

Just imagine how wild it would be to watch an NFL run by David Letterman and Larry David.