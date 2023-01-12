David Shaw Reportedly Interviewed For NFL Job On Wednesday

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach David Shaw of the Stanford Cardinal looks on from the sidelines against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Football Championship game at Levi's Stadium on December 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The Trojans won the game 31-28. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw may not stay away from the sideline for long.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Shaw interviewed for the Denver Broncos' head-coach job on Wednesday.

Shaw worked as an assistant for three NFL teams (Eagles, Raiders, Ravens) from 1997 through 2005 before becoming Stanford's offensive coordinator in 2007. He's reportedly interested in an NFL return.

When promoted to head coach in 2011, he promptly led the Cardinal to double-digit victories in each of the first three seasons. They went 5-3 in bowl games, including two Rose Bowl wins, during his first eight years.

However, the program has since gone south. Stanford went 14-28 in the last four seasons with back-to-back 3-9 campaigns in 2021 and 2022. Shaw resigned from his alma mater after ending his 12th season in November.

Shaw could face considerable competition for Denver's job. Schefter said earlier this month that new ownership plans to be "ultra aggressive" in pursuing its preferred coaching candidates.

The Broncos previously explored the college landscape when interviewing Shaw's predecessor, Jim Harbaugh, earlier this week. Michigan's head coach is a "top candidate" for the position.

Shaw worked on Harbaugh's Stanford staff for three seasons before the latter went to the San Francisco 49ers. Denver has ties to the university that could have helped both land interviews.

New owner Greg Penner received an MBA from Stanford's business school. Former star quarterback and team president John Elway attended the school.

The Broncos plan to interview NFL defensive coordinators Rahim Morris, Dan Quinn, and DeMeco Ryans and have also received permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.