DeAndre Hopkins Catch Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins doesn't want NFL fans to forget about him.

Following a letdown season for his lofty standards, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver will serve a six-game suspension to begin the 2022 season. However, he's still making highlight plays in practice.

On Wednesday, Hopkins posted a clip of him making a one-handed touchdown grab during training camp.

Fellow star wideout Tyreek Hill was among those celebrating "Nuk" and hoping to see a strong comeback once he's reinstated.

While this catch may have broken social media if it happened during an actual game, other naysayers noted that it might not have counted.

After four straight seasons with more than 95 catches and 1,100 receiving yards, Hopkins settled for 572 yards on 42 receptions in 2021. He didn't reach 100 yards in any of his 11 games played, a benchmark he cleared seven times when joining the Cardinals in 2020.

Hopkins will miss marquee September matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, but he can return on Oct. 20 for a Thursday Night Football clash against the New Orleans Saints.