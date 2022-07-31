DeAndre Hopkins Speaks Out On Tests: NFL World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) look on during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on September 13, 2020, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 season due to a positive test for enhanced substances.

The Arizona Cardinals star remains upset by the process, though.

“I’ve never taken any of that kind of stuff,” Hopkins said, via ArizonaSports.com. “If you know about what it is, it can be in shampoo, it can be in a lot of different things. Obviously the NFL is very black and white, so of course, I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white. It is what it is. It’s hard to know when something gets contaminated at a trace amount when you’re not working at the manufacturing company.”

Hopkins maintains that anyone could test positive.

“It’s hard to know what you can eat, what you can do when you’re not in control of manufacturing anything or what goes through a conveyor belt, you know what I’m saying?” Hopkins said. “So, obviously, I do think that rules should change. But like I said, that stuff, it’ll work itself out, and I’ve never taken anything. I barely take vitamins.”

NFL fans aren't sure what to believe, though.

"Has a point," one fan pointed out.

"Isn’t this like 100 percent his fault though. Not the leagues," another fan added.

"Not really his fault when he tested for 0.1% of a substance meaning it happened through cross contamination not him taking the substance. Had he taken the substance he would've had a larger amount in his system," one fan added.

Do you believe Hopkins?